Cops apprehend truck driver for theft of iPhones from IGIA cargo

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s IGI Airport team has arrested a truck driver for allegedly stealing mobile phones from cargo at the airport. The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar (36) of Palam Village, New Delhi, was employed with Balaji Transport Company.

The case came to light after Global Freight Mart India reported a shortage of three Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) units from a consignment of 148 devices sent to Dubai on September 1. AJ World Cargo, the handling agency, alerted police, leading to the registration of an eFIR under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A team led by Inspectors Avdhesh and Virender Tyagi, under ACP Pradeep Meena, traced one stolen phone to Sonipat, Haryana, recovered from a taxi driver who had unknowingly purchased it from two intoxicated passengers. A second device was recovered from Palam Village, and Sunil Kumar was subsequently identified.

Following coordinated raids, he was arrested on September 26. Police said he confessed to opening the sealed cargo with his accomplice, Vicky, alias Lala, while transporting it within airport premises. The third phone was recovered from his hideout in Palam Village.

Sunil has over ten previous cases of theft and snatching. Authorities are now investigating if the duo were involved in other cargo thefts, and the search for Vicky, who remains absconding, is ongoing.