Cops apprehend three for knife attack on Northeast students

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with a knife attack on two students from the Northeast in Delhi’s Vijay Nagar area, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 4 am on July 31 when the victims, Zerry and Shepherd -- both residents of Manipur who are in Delhi for studies -- were purchasing water from a shop.

“Four bike-borne men allegedly approached them and picked a quarrel, during which one of the accused stabbed Zerry in the abdomen and Shepherd in the rear. A friend of the victims rushed them to the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said, adding that the victims sustained serious injuries.

A case was registered at the Model Town Police Station, and a team was formed to investigate the incident. The team scanned CCTV footage, analysed call detail records, and activated local sources to identify the culprits.

“Following a raid, the accused, Krishna and Krishna Kashyap, were arrested. One juvenile was also apprehended. Both Krishna and Kashyap have no previous criminal history,”

the DCP stated. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their crime.

Additionally, the identity of the fourth accused is yet to be established, and efforts are underway to nab him, the officer informed further.