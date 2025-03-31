Cops apprehend four for stabbing incident

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended three individuals and one juvenile for the attempted murder of two men and a minor in Keshav Puram.

The accused, identified as Bhola alias Shyam (50), Laxman (30), and Karan alias KD, are residents of Lawrence Road and habitual offenders. A stick and knife used in the crime were recovered. The case stemmed from a PCR call about a stabbing at N86 Cluster Area. Victims Ishtiyaq (17), Abdul Rehman, and Laxman were hospitalised. Rehman identified the attackers, prompting an investigation.