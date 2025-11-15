Cops apprehend five teenagers for fatal stabbing of 52-year-old

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have apprehended five juveniles for the murder of a 52-year-old rickshaw driver during a robbery attempt.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the Vijay Vihar Police Station. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar (52), son of Ram Swaroop and a resident of Sector 3, Rohini.

According to the police, the crime occurred around 12:30 am on the intervening night of November 12 and 13, when a PCR call reported a stabbing in Vijay Vihar.

The victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries at about 3:30 am. A case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Vijay Vihar Police Station.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, multiple teams from Sub-Division Rohini were formed to identify and locate the assailants.

A team led by Inspector Gyaneshwar Singh, SHO South Rohini, under the supervision of ACP Rohini Atul Sood, traced five suspects, all juveniles, using human intelligence and

technical surveillance.

Investigations revealed that two of the boys had hired the TSR from Mangolpuri, while three others followed them on two stolen scooties.

On reaching a deserted stretch in Budh Vihar, they attempted to rob the driver. When Rakesh Kumar resisted, one of the juveniles stabbed him, causing fatal injuries. The group fled on the stolen vehicles soon after.

Police later raided the suspects’ hideouts and detained all five juveniles within hours. A blood-stained knife believed to be the weapon used in the murder, along with both stolen scooties, was recovered.

Officials said the accused are habitual offenders addicted to ganja, liquor and bidi, and had committed several snatchings and thefts to sustain their addictions.

Their arrest has helped solve six other cases recorded in Rohini, Begumpur and KNK Marg.

Further investigation is in progress, and the juveniles have been produced for legal proceedings as required.