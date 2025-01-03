Cops apprehend, deport B’deshi woman residing illegally in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended and deported a Bangladeshi woman staying here illegally, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on the Delhi LG Secretariat’s orders, police on December 11 launched a drive for the identification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national Capital. During the document verification drive, the police found about the Bangladeshi nation who had been residing in the Kapashera area.

“The team apprehended a Bangladeshi woman who had been staying in Delhi for four years, possessing forged Indian identity documents, including a PAN card and Aadhaar card,” said the police officer.

He further said that necessary legal formalities were completed and the migrant was deported through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).