Cops apprehend 3 juveniles after teen’s murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have apprehended three juveniles in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar over an argument for a cap.

The deceased, identified as 19-year-old Sufian from Gandhi Nagar, Delhi, was shot in Gali No. 8, Chanderpuri on Saturday. Police responded, and Sufian, taken to Jag Pravesh Hospital, was declared dead upon arrival. An FIR and Arms Act case was filed, and three police teams were assembled to investigate. The Forensic Science Laboratory and Shahdara crime unit collected evidence from the scene. Three juveniles, aged 16 to 17, were later apprehended, with a country-made pistol. Another juvenile suspect and his mother

remain at large.