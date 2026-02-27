Cops and students clash during JNUSU protest, several detained

New Delhi: Tension prevailed at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday after a “Long March” called by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) led to clashes at the campus gates, resulting in detentions and injuries to several police personnel.



The march was organised to demand the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) anti-discrimination regulations, immediate action against the Vice-Chancellor over alleged casteist remarks, and the revocation of rustication orders issued against JNUSU office-bearers and a former union president.

Student leaders also called for strengthening public funding for higher education institutions. According to JNUSU representatives, Danish, the Joint Secretary, and Aditi, the JNUSU President, were detained during the mobilisation. The union alleged that the march was peaceful and accused the police of using force to prevent students from proceeding towards the Ministry of Education.

Delhi Police, however, said no permission had been granted for a protest outside campus premises and that the university administration had advised students to restrict demonstrations within the campus.

Despite this, around 400 to 500 students assembled at approximately 3.20 p.m. and attempted to march out through the main gate.

Police officials stated that barricades were put up to prevent the protesters from advancing further. The situation escalated when demonstrators allegedly tried to remove barricades and turned aggressive.

According to police accounts, some protesters hurled banners, sticks and shoes at personnel, some of whom were even “bitten” during the altercation. In certain instances, officials alleged physical assault on police staff. Security personnel eventually stopped the march near the North Gate and pushed the crowd back into the campus. Several protesters were detained for allegedly violating lawful orders.

Police said the situation was controlled, while students claimed the protest sought social justice and accountability. Details on injuries and legal action are awaited pending inquiry.