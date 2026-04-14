Cops analyse chats and audio clips linked to Noida protests

Noida: As protests by workers over wage hikes and improved working conditions continue in Noida, investigating agencies have found indications of a planned attempt to incite violence during the demonstrations.



According to police officials, monitoring of around 50 social media accounts and nearly 40 WhatsApp groups has revealed the circulation of targeted messages and audio clips allegedly aimed at mobilising protesters and directing them to specific locations. Some of these groups reportedly had hundreds of members, suggesting a wide and organised outreach.

In several messages reviewed by investigators and accessed by MillenniumPost, users were encouraged to adopt aggressive tactics. One such message read: “Sticks won’t help; carry chilli powder with you — that will settle things.” Others urged participants to gather in large numbers and bring similar materials. References to petrol bombs were also found in multiple chats, pointing to a possible premeditated plan to escalate violence.

Police said a suspected plot to manufacture petrol bombs was foiled in time, with six individuals linked to the conspiracy apprehended by Haryana Police. Their interrogation has yielded key inputs, and Noida Police are now coordinating with law enforcement agencies in other districts and states to trace wider links.

Audio clips circulating online are also under investigation. In one such clip, individuals are allegedly being asked to regroup after a police baton charge and intensify the agitation until demands are met. Other recordings suggest efforts to direct protesters to strategic locations such as Khulesra, Bhangel and Pushta, with calls to block roads and even the Yamuna Expressway to maximise impact.

A senior police officer confirmed that several audio clips and chat logs indicate attempts to incite unrest. Cops said some “outsiders” attempted to incite the unrest in Noida after workers had dispersed peacefully.

“Even after the workers had dispersed without any trouble, a group of outsiders entered areas along the district borders and tried to create unrest and provoke violence. Some of these individuals have been detained, and efforts are underway to identify others involved so that necessary action can be taken against them,” said Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh.

Uttar Pradesh labour minister Anil Rajbhar on Tuesday said a possible Pakistani link to the Noida unrest is being probed, citing recent terror-related arrests in the region. Calling the protests a “planned conspiracy”, he said the incident appeared aimed at disturbing law and order and derailing development. He referred to the recent arrest of four suspected terrorists from Meerut and Noida with alleged links to handlers in Pakistan, adding that the possibility of a larger plot cannot be ruled out. Rajbhar also alleged the unrest may have been intended to disrupt chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s programme, urging people to maintain peace.

Police are also probing a possible hawala angle and have not ruled out the involvement of extremist elements. Investigators suspect that external funding or organised networks may have played a role in fuelling the unrest.