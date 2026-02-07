Cops: ₹5 cr Alprazolam haul seized

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a narcotics syndicate involved in the illegal supply of prescription sedatives, arresting two key operatives and seizing a large consignment of Alprazolam tablets valued at an estimated Rs 5 crore in the international market.

Police said the operation was launched following specific intelligence about the movement of banned “NRX” medicines in Chandni Chowk, a major wholesale drug hub in central Delhi. On January 16, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force intercepted Manoj Kumar alias Manu (44) near Bhagirath Palace Market while he was allegedly on his way to deliver a consignment. A search led to the recovery of 19,200 Alprazolam tablets weighing 2,352 grams, classified as a commercial quantity under the NDPS Act. mpost