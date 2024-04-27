Cops: 3,548 quarters of illicit liquor seized in three separate incidents

NEW DELHI: In a series of targeted operations, Delhi Police has arrested four individuals for illegal liquor trafficking across the city, seizing 3548 quarters of alcohol.



The police were alerted about the bootleggers through an anonymous source at the police stations.

The arrested accused were identified as Ashu (28), son of Hansh, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, Delhi, Mahesh (49), son of Omprakash, a resident of Devli Village New Delhi, Rahul (28), son of Ram Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, New Delhi, and Kamal Kishore also known as KP (64), son of Rajkishore, a resident of Trilokpuri Delhi.

In West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, the accused Ashu was caught with 998 quarters and two bottles of illicit liquor.

The Rajouri Garden Police Station’s team of the Delhi Police, led by Inspector Suman and under the guidance of ASI Surendra, made the arrest following a tip-off about Ashu’s activities in Raghubir Nagar.

Simultaneously, in the South District, an Automatic Number Plate Recognition system led to the capture of Mahesh and Rahul.

The duo was found with 1,250 quarters of liquor and a car used for transporting the illicit goods from Haryana to Delhi. The accused Mahesh and Rahul were intercepted near Devli Village by a team of the Delhi Police directed by ACP Rajesh Bamania.

The accused Mahesh was previously involved in 19 criminal cases.

Additionally, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police from East Delhi successfully nabbed Ashok and confiscated about 1300 quarters of illegal liquor.

Ashok’s arrest led to further raids, resulting in the capture of Kamal Kishore, also known as KP, a significant figure in the illegal liquor market. 2150 quarters of liquor intended for distribution in the NCR was sezied from him.

The accused Kamal Kishor was a known criminal with multiple cases against him, including under the stringent Gangster Act.