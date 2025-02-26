MillenniumPost
Cops: 2 Gogi Gang members arrested

BY MPost26 Feb 2025 12:19 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s special staff thwarted a double murder in Narela, arresting two Gogi Gang members. Aashu (35) from Sonipat and Amit (29) from Narela plotted to kill two neighbours over alleged illicit relationships.

Acting on a tip-off, officers led by Inspector Anand Jha intercepted Aashu with a Beretta pistol and two cartridges. His interrogation led to Amit’s arrest with three more cartridges. Amit has a prior murder charge from 2012. FIR under the Arms Act has been registered.

