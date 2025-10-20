Cops: ‘168 licences issued for sale of green firecrackers ahead of Diwali’

New Delhi: A day before Diwali festivities light up the capital, the Delhi Police confirmed that 168 vendors have been granted temporary licences to sell green firecrackers in the city. These eco-friendly fireworks, developed and certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR–NEERI), are permitted for sale following a recent Supreme Court directive easing the seasonal ban on firecrackers.

According to officials, a total of 188 applications were received for temporary licences, out of which 168 have been approved, while 10 remain under review and are expected to be finalised by Sunday morning. The approval process began earlier this week, with a significant jump in numbers, 15 licences on Thursday, 90 on Friday, and 78 on Saturday, as vendors rushed to complete paperwork after the court’s order.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the limited sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi from October 18 to October 20, with strict time windows for use, 7 am to 8 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on October 19 and 20. The decision marks a temporary relaxation of Delhi’s long-standing cracker ban, which is usually enforced due to hazardous post-Diwali pollution levels.

Officials said that the Shahdara district recorded the highest participation, receiving 30 applications, of which 26 were approved. Most other licences were granted across Outer Delhi, West Delhi, Central Delhi, North Delhi, and East Delhi.

A senior police officer said that teams reviewed old records from 2020, contacting previous licence holders to ensure compliance. “Some vendors said they weren’t aware of the Supreme Court’s latest order or found the process complicated due to the short notice. We encouraged them to apply on time,” the officer said.

To obtain a temporary licence, vendors must secure clearances from three authorities, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the District Magistrate, and the Fire Department. Required documents include shop registration proof, Aadhaar, PAN, fire safety clearance, and photographs of the premises showing sufficient space for fire tenders.

Officials clarified that there are no fixed designated marketplaces for green cracker sales. “Most vendors will operate from their existing stalls, which will be marked as designated shops once approved,” said a police spokesperson.

Delhi Police and authorities will ensure only NEERI-certified green crackers with QR codes are sold, enforcing safety norms.