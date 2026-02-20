Copper out, aluminium in: Metro fights back on cable thefts

New Delhi: Repeated thefts of copper signalling and power cables seem to have forced the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) into a strategic overhaul of its network. The corporation plans to replace copper wiring with aluminium across 175 kilometre of its system to “theft-proof” the network.



The DMRC will invest Rs 32.59 crore over the next 18 months to swap 33-kilovolt (kV) copper wiring for aluminium.

According to the corporation officials, existing 33kV copper cables will be removed and replaced with aluminium cables (1CX400 sq mm), which will be laid in trefoil formation along metro viaducts.

The overhaul targets the most vulnerable sections of the network, including the Yamuna Bank line near the riverbed, the Airport Express Line and the Pink Line near Seelampur and Welcome stations.

The DMRC said the project aims to improve the reliability of the auxiliary power supply. Copper thefts have frequently caused power supply failure and signalling disruptions, forcing trains to operate at restricted speeds and causing delays.

Last year, 89 instances of cable theft cases were reported. Of these, 32 involved signalling cables and 22 involved electrical wirings. One major incident in March last year between Seelampur and Welcome stations severely disrupted the signalling system, forcing trains to slow to 25 kmph between Mansarovar Park and Seelampur. The disruption caused a cascading effect across the Red Line, delaying commuters journeys for the entire day.

The metro system depends on hundreds of kilometres of cables running through viaducts and tunnels to support traction, telecommunication and electrical systems. Any damage to these caables causes unwarranted delays. Replacing damaged cables during operation hours is challenging and risky as trains operate every three to five minutes.

Despite previous preventive measures, including cementing cables, installing anti-theft clamps and using concertina coils, thefts have continued. As recently as on January 11 this year, thieves cut around 800 metres of signalling cable on the Airport Express Line between Dhaula Kuan and Shivaji Stadium. The damage forced trains to operate at restricted speeds on the up line towards New Delhi.

By switching to aluminium, we expect to make the infrastructure a less attractive target for thieves while ensuring punctuality and reliability of its services, the officials added.