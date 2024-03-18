Cop under investigation for intoxicated collision

NEW DELHI: In an incident occurring late at night near the Central DCP office in the Daryaganj area on Saturday, a Delhi Police Head Constable reportedly collided with multiple vehicles in succession, under the influence of intoxicants. Subsequent to the collision, the accused attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle. However, vigilant bystanders pursued him and intercepted his vehicle near Delhi Gate, where red beacons were flashing.



Upon apprehending the suspect, identified as Mohit Tomar, currently stationed at the Special Cell of the Delhi police, authorities discovered bottles of liquor, a police uniform, and a notepad inside the vehicle. Prompt notification of the incident was made to the police amidst the commotion at the scene. Consequently, a case has been registered against Tomar for allegedly driving recklessly while intoxicated. Additionally, the police have also confiscated the vehicle involved in the incident.

Senior police officials in the district have indicated that formal complaints regarding the incident have yet to be lodged. Investigations into the matter are currently underway. The Ola cab involved in the collision has sustained significant damage. However, the cab driver, Ramesh Tiwari, has opted not to file a complaint.

Recovered items from the accused, Head Constable Mohit Tomar’s car, include bottles of liquor and a police uniform, among other items. The police are conducting an investigation into the incident, utilising nearby CCTV cameras for assistance.

The incident underscores concerns regarding road safety and emphasises the necessity for stringent enforcement of laws against driving under the influence. Authorities are expected to take appropriate measures to address the matter and ensure public safety on the roads.