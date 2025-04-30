Cop suspended after assault video goes viral

Greater Noida: A police constable in Greater Noida has been relieved from duty after a disturbing video emerged showing him physically assaulting a man and a woman during a confrontation on the road. The video, widely circulated on social media, has triggered outrage among citizens.

The incident occured on late Sunday night (April 27) near Holy Public School, located in the Beta-2 police station jurisdiction. Constable Bhupendra Malik, assigned to a Police Response Vehicle (PRV), had reached the area along with a Home Guard after receiving a distress call about a road accident. However, what began as a routine response soon escalated into a heated dispute between the police personnel and the individuals who had reported the incident. In the footage that surfaced online, Malik is seen slapping a man during the altercation. When a woman stepped in to calm the situation, she too was slapped and shoved by the constable. Malik then confronted the person who was filming the scene.

The video sparked widespread condemnation online, with many social media users questioning police conduct. “If there was no video, would anyone believe how shameless the UP police can be?” one user commented. Another remarked, “Why are police officers behaving like this on a daily basis? Is this what the Constitution allows?”

A senior police officer confirmed Malik’s suspension following the viral video, with an inquiry initiated. A formal report has been sent for further action against the Home Guard involved.