Cop stabbed multiple times by robber when he nabs him

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector multiple times when he nabbed him for robbing a mobile phone in Mayapuri area in western part of the city, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the accused attacked ASI Shambhu Dayal on his neck, chest, stomach and backside.



The incident happened around 4 pm when Vandana, a resident of Jhuggi number 137 in Phase I of Mayapuri, complained that a person took her husband’s phone and also threatened them,

police said.

ASI Shambhu Dayal along with the complainant reached at the jhuggi of Rewari Line Phase I, where Vandana pointed towards a person who had robbed the mobile phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Dayal took the person, identified as Anish, a resident of Jhuggi number 10C/187, Mayapuri Phase-II, with him and was going to police station when near B-115, Phase-I, the accused pulled out a knife hiding under his shirt and attacked Dayal on his neck, chest, stomach and backside, the DCP said.

The staff from Mayapuri police station immediately reached the spot and overpowered the accused and recovered the knife from him, police said.

Legal action is being taken. Dayal is undergoing treatment at BLK Hospital and he is out of danger, police added.