Cop mowed down by car after he signals driver to slow down

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable died after being hit and dragged by a speeding car for about 10 meters in the early hours of Sunday.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Nangloi Police Station.

The incident took place at around 2:15 am while the constable, identified as Sandeep, was on duty. Sandeep (30) was a beat officer from the 2018 batch, died of severe head injuries following the collision.

According to the police reports, constable Sandeep, was patrolling the area due to an uptick in burglaries. Dressed in civilian clothes to blend in while conducting surveillance, he was heading towards Railway Road from the Nangloi Police Station when he noticed a WagonR being driven recklessly in the vicinity. Sandeep attempted to signal the driver to slow down, but instead of heeding the warning, the driver sped up.

As per CCTV footage, after overtaking, the WagonR driver deliberately struck Sandeep’s motorcycle from behind, dragging him and his vehicle for about 10 meters before colliding with a parked car. The impact left Sandeep critically injured.

Following the collision, Sandeep was rushed to Sonia Hospital by bystanders but was later transferred to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar, where he was declared dead. The doctors confirmed that the head injuries sustained in the accident were fatal. The CCTV footage clearly shows the sequence of events leading to the crash. After taking a left turn into a narrow alley, Sandeep signaled the WagonR driver to slow down.

In response, the driver accelerated, hitting the constable’s bike with full force. The car dragged Sandeep along with the motorcycle for 10 meters, eventually coming to a halt only after hitting another parked vehicle.

A case has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to culpable homicide.

Two individuals who were in the WagonR at the time of the incident fled the scene and are currently absconding. Delhi Police have launched a manhunt to trace the suspects.

Sandeep, a respected officer from the 2018 batch, leaves behind his mother, wife, and a five-year-old son. His death has left the Delhi Police department in mourning, with officials expressing deep sorrow at the loss of a dedicated officer in such a senseless and violent manner.