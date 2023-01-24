Cop in ICU after being stabbed by known criminal

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable was stabbed and sent to ICU when he was trying to quell a fight between an auto-rickshaw driver and some men in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area, police said on Monday.



The accused has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil and head constable Rinku were on patrolling duty in the Qutub Vihar area, and got a call at 8.35 pm about a fight in the area, a senior police officer said.

When the patrolling staff rushed to the spot, they found that some men were having an argument with an auto driver, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

As police intervened, one of the men fighting the auto driver stabbed Rinku twice and ran away. The man was identified as Sunny alias Shooter, a known criminal of the area.

Rinku was taken to a hospital with deep stab injuries, the DCP said.

He is currently in the ICU, police said, adding that senior officers have visited him and are ensuring the best possible medical care.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chhawla police station, they said.

After the incident, the police launched a manhunt for Sunny and his accomplices and got a tip off that he was at a house on Bhai-Bhai Road in Qutub Vihar.

When police raided the house around 2.30 am, they were fired at by Sunny. Police also fired three rounds, hitting him in his legs.

Sunny was arrested and taken to a hospital where he is under treatment, Vardhan said.

In all, police nabbed three people from the house and seized a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, and a knife from them. A hunt is on to nab other people involved in the incident, police said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora met Rinku in the hospital and praised him for his brave action, officials said.

He also spoke to the doctors treating Rinku whose condition condition is improving, they added.

Earlier on January 8, Delhi Police’s assistant sub-inspector Shambhu Dayal (57), a native of Sikar district in Rajasthan, died days after being stabbed multiple times by a man he nabbed for allegedly snatching a mobile phone.

Dayal is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora paid homage to Dayal in the office complex of DCP west in Janakpuri and consoled the bereaved family.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda and other senior officials also paid homage to Dayal.