Cop caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from retired inspector

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Vigilance Unit arrested the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Model Town Police Station for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a retired police inspector.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Model Town Police Station.

The accused has been identified as ASI Sudhesh Kumar Yadav, a beat officer at the Model Town Police Station.

According to the police, he was caught red-handed on April 14 while allegedly accepting money in exchange for allowing repair work at the residence of a retired police officer.

The Vigilance Unit laid a trap after receiving a detailed complaint from a retired Delhi Police Inspector residing in Mahendru Enclave.

The complainant reported that ASI Sudesh had initially demanded Rs 4 lakh to permit civil work on his terrace, which had been forcibly stopped by local beat staff.

The bribe was later negotiated to Rs 2 lakh. Despite raising the issue with the Station House Officer (SHO), the complainant was directed back to the same ASI.

On the day of the incident, the complainant met ASI Sudesh at the police station and handed over the money in a prearranged sting operation.

The Vigilance team, observing the exchange from a distance, immediately apprehended the ASI and recovered the bribe amount from his possession. Following standard procedures, an FIR was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

ASI Sudesh was arrested and is being presented before the Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court.

Authorities are currently examining a pen drive submitted by the complainant that allegedly contains audio evidence of the bribe negotiations.

ASI Sudesh joined Delhi Police in 1995 and was serving as a Beat Officer at the time of his arrest.

Citizens are urged to report any misuse of authority by police personnel via Vigilance Helpline 1064, 011-23417995, WhatsApp at 9910641064, or in person at the Vigilance Unit, Barakhamba Road. The identities of whistleblowers will be protected.