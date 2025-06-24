Cop caught taking ₹10,000 bribe, threatened victim with false case

GURUGRAM: A head constable here was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, an ACB spokesperson said on Monday.

He said that Narendra Kumar, head constable of the Anand Garden police outpost under the Rajendra Park police station, has been arrested and is being questioned.

According to the spokesperson, the complainant, who approached the bureau, said that a complaint was filed against him at the Anand Garden police outpost

after a fight.

Constable Kumar, who was examining the complaint, demanded a bribe from the complainant to mediate a compromise.

In his complaint with the ACB, the complainant said that the constable also threatened to file a case against him if he did not pay.

The complainant said paid Rs 4,000 to the constable before approaching the ACB.

Following this, an ACB team laid a trap on Sunday, and Kumar was arrested after being caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The ACB team also recovered Rs 4,000 that the accused constable had taken from the complainant.

“An FIR has been registered under the anti-corruption law. We are questioning the accused,” the ACB spokesperson said.