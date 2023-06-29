Cop attacked with sharp weapon in Mayapuri, 2 arrested

A head constable was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon during police patrolling in west Delhi’s Mayapuri area, officials said on Wednesday.

The head constable sustained injuries in his hand and two persons were arrested for the incident, they said.

On Tuesday, head constable Vikrant and constable Harish were patrolling in the jhuggi clusters of Rewari Line, police said. After receiving information that two persons might have weapons, they frisked Vishal who attacked Vikrant with a surgical blade. His brother Krishna also joined Vishal in attacking the head constable.

Constable Harish, however, intervened and together with head constable Vikrant they overpowered the duo, a senior police officer said. A switch knife was also recovered from Krishna. Police said a case under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act has been registered and both accused have been arrested.

Vishal is a ‘bad character’ while Krishna also has previous involvement in a criminal case, police said. A person is declared as ‘bad character’ when he is involved in three or more criminal cases.