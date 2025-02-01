Cop assaulted in Bhajanpura

NEW DELHI: A police officer from Bhajanpura Police Station was assaulted by four individuals early Friday morning, sparking widespread concern about the safety of law enforcement. The officer, who was returning home after duty with the Special Surveillance Team (SST) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, was attacked around 12:30 am. The assault, captured on video and widely shared on social media, led to public outrage.

An FIR has been filed under sections 115(2), 126(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bhajanpura Police Station. Within hours, police identified and arrested all four suspects.

Authorities are conducting a further investigation, with the arrested individuals set to be questioned. The incident has raised concerns over the vulnerabilities faced by officers, especially those on election-related duty. The Bhajanpura Police have assured that swift and decisive action will be taken against the assailants.

The attack has underscored the need for enhanced security measures for law enforcement, particularly those engaged in sensitive assignments like election surveillance.