Cop arrested for accepting Rs 2L bribe

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant, officials said on Tuesday.

Accused sub-inspector Karamveer Singh was posted at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell in Dwarka since 2019.

“Complainant Vishnu Bishnoi, along with his counsel, approached police alleging that Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to de-freeze his bank account and other linked accounts that had been frozen during an investigation,” a senior police officer said.

The complainant said he had already appeared before IFSO officials several times in compliance with a notice issued under Section 35(3) of the BNSS.

On Tuesday, Singh allegedly took Rs 2 lakh from a complainant at Dwarka; a vigilance team intercepted him, recovered the bribe, and registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.