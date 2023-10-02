Cop among 3 held for 2021 murder of woman constable

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended three accused, including a police constable, for the kidnapping-cum-blind murder case of a woman who previously served as a police constable.



The victim was identified as a 28 year-old woman preparing for the UPSC exam and the accused were identified as Constable Surender Singh (42), resident of Alipur, Delhi, Ravin (26), and Rajpal (33) both residents of Jhajjar district, Haryana.

According to the police, a missing person report in 2021 was filed at the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station. Despite local police efforts to locate her, she remained untraceable until a recent turn of events.

In the month of April 2023, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, at the request of the victim’s family.

During the investigation, the web of deception was revealed with the perpetrators going to great lengths to mislead the victim’s family.

To create a false narrative that the victim was still alive, Singh enlisted Ravin’s help. Ravin posed as “Arvind” and claimed to be the victim’s husband, even dropping misleading documents related to her identity.

He repeatedly called the victim’s family from different locations in Punjab, duping them into thinking that she was alive and well.

Fake SIM cards were used to make calls to mislead the investigators about the prime suspect, which was provided by Rajpal.

Initially, the accused Rajpal was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to obtaining the fraudulent SIM cards under the direction of another accused, Ravin. Ravin was the brother-in-law of the main conspirator and played a very significant role in this case.

Further investigation revealed that Constable Surender Singh, the third accused and a close associate of the victim since their time in the PCR Unit in 2018, had turned against her.

Singh, in a fit of rage on September 8, 2021, took her to Burari Pushta, where he strangled and drowned her in a nearby drain before placing stones on her body to conceal it.

As a result of Singh’s confession, skeletal remains believed to be the victim’s were discovered in the Burari Pushta area.