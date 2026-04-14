‘Cooperatives, indigenous products key to inclusive growth’

New Delhi: Delhi Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Monday outlined a roadmap to strengthen cooperatives, promote indigenous products and revive traditional arts while addressing the “State Credit Seminar for Delhi” organised by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

During the seminar, the State Focus Paper for 2026–27 was released, approval letters for Geographical Indication (GI) products were distributed and a digital catalogue showcasing artisans’ products was launched. The event also featured initiatives aimed at financial literacy and skill development.

Addressing stakeholders, the Minister emphasised India’s strong potential in producing globally competitive goods. He said the government is working to ensure better branding, marketing and access to platforms so that indigenous products receive due recognition. Citing an example, he noted that Indian fabrics are often marketed abroad as “linen” at significantly higher prices, underlining the importance of branding in enhancing value.

Highlighting the role of traditional systems, Singh said India’s economy has long been rooted in cooperation and exchange. He expressed concern over the decline of traditional arts and stressed the need for their revival alongside innovation. “Maximum participation leads to maximum effort and it is through maximum effort that the nation progresses,” he said.