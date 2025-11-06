Cooperative sector to drive ‘developed Delhi’ vision: Min

New Delhi: Delhi Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj said the cooperative sector will play a major role in building a “Viksit (Developed) Delhi” as the government focuses on transparency, financial inclusion, and self-reliance initiatives across cooperative institutions.

Speaking at Zakir Bagh, New Friends Colony, after inaugurating the “Humanity First” ambulance service launched by Jamia Cooperative Bank, the Minister said efforts are underway to strengthen Delhi’s cooperative banking and allied sectors. “By promoting transparency, expanding cooperative bank branches, and ensuring easy financial assistance, we aim to make Delhi’s cooperatives models for the entire nation,” he said.

The newly launched ambulance service will provide free or low-cost emergency transport for critical patients and assist families in shifting deceased persons from hospitals to their homes or cremation/burial grounds, ensuring dignified last rites. The service will be operated by the Jamia National Foundation.

Highlighting the broader vision, Indraj said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the resolve of *‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’* has taken India’s cooperative movement to new heights.” He added that India’s leading cooperatives, Amul and IFFCO, have made the country proud by achieving the top two global ranks among cooperative institutions.

The Minister said several reforms are being implemented in Delhi’s cooperative sector to align it with the national vision of a developed and self-reliant India. “We want Delhi’s cooperatives to be engines of inclusive growth and development,” he said. Lauding Jamia Cooperative Bank’s initiatives, Indraj noted its eight branches across South Delhi are “empowering the economically weaker and marginalized sections through financial inclusion.”