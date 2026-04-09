Cool morning in city, air quality satisfactory

New Delhi: The city on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below the season's average.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky on Thursday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 31 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 10 am on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 93, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.