Cook killed in hit-and-run, teen driver nabbed

new delhi: A 41-year-old cook was killed in a road accident after being hit by a car in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I area, with police arresting a 19-year-old driver in connection with the case.



Police said a PCR call was received at the Greater Kailash-I police station on March 31, reporting that an unknown silver-coloured Maruti Ciaz had struck a motorcycle rider and fled the spot.

The injured rider was rushed to the National Heart Institute, where doctors declared him brought dead. He was later identified as Surendra Das (41), a resident of B-246, Greater Kailash-I, who worked as a cook and domestic help in the area.

A case was registered under relevant sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched to trace the vehicle and its driver.

During the probe, police analysed CCTV footage from multiple routes near the accident site and surrounding areas. Details of suspected vehicles were also obtained from the Transport Office, followed by physical verification at registered addresses. Vehicle owners were called in for questioning as part of the investigation.

After extensive analysis, the offending vehicle was identified as a silver-coloured Maruti Ciaz. It was later traced and recovered in an accidental condition, seized, and deposited in the malkhana as per procedure.

The driver was identified as Ruhaan Chadha (19), while the car was registered in the name of his mother, Niharika Chadha. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he panicked after the incident and fled the spot, driving in a rash and negligent manner.

Police said the vehicle had been concealed after the accident and attempts were made to get it repaired. The owner has been booked under Section 238 of the BNS for concealing evidence, along with additional charges related to harbouring the accused despite having knowledge of the incident.

Police said the investigation is at an advanced stage and further proceedings are underway.