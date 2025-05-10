Cooch Behar Municipality starts Rs 75L market renovation proj

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality has undertaken a major initiative to revamp two of the town’s key marketplaces — Bhawaniganj Bazaar and Kalika Bazaar — with a total allocation of Rs 75 lakh. The goal is to modernise and improve infrastructure at both locations to enhance public convenience and commercial activity.

Renovation work has already commenced at Kalika Bazaar. According to municipal sources, Rs 6.5 lakh will be spent on covering open drains with concrete slabs. An additional Rs 8.5 lakh has been earmarked for replacing the old tin roofing with new sheets. Rs 2 lakh will be used for beautifying the fish market section, while another Rs 6.5 lakh will go towards installing paver blocks.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive plan worth Rs 47 lakh has been drawn up for the redevelopment of the fish and vegetable markets in Bhawaniganj Bazaar.

Speaking on the initiative, Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh said: “We are preparing several plans to give Bhawaniganj Bazaar a new look, with special attention to the fish market. The existing road inside the market is prone to waterlogging during rains and needs immediate repair. A proper drainage system and new roads will be constructed. A modern fish vending area with proper seating arrangements for vendors is also part of the plan. Tenders will be floated soon, and work will commence thereafter.”

Chairman Ghosh added that Kalika Bazaar, where no major work has been done in the past four decades, will also undergo significant improvements under this project.

The Bhawaniganj fish market had undergone partial renovations about a decade ago. However, that effort was marred by allegations of corruption. The then municipal board reportedly questioned the quality of work, which was allegedly completed hastily at night. Traders claim the renovation was substandard and failed to meet expectations.