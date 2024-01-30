Contractual OT technicians at LNJP protest over pending salaries

New Delhi: The Operating Theater (OT) services at LNJP Hospital have come to a standstill due to a strike led by OT technicians.



Sources reveal that these technicians have not received their salaries for over 10 months, leading to a gathering of disgruntled staff at the MD office. An OT technician participating in the demonstration, expressed the plight of 47 unpaid staff members, including himself. He stated, ‘The hospital keeps avoiding us, and despite multiple requests, our hearing date in court hasn’t come in three months. How are we supposed to survive with no money?’

Dr. Aviral Mathur, President of FORDA, shedding light on the issue, explained that these technicians were initially hired during the COVID-19 pandemic on a contractual basis. The ambiguous terms of their contracts have now resulted in chaos, with the hospital’s ecosystem relying heavily on their services. Dr. Mathur emphasised the need for rightful pay for these essential workers.

Another OT technician, in conversation with Millennium Post, expressed disappointment, stating, “Promises were made to us about job regularisation, so we refrained from protesting, continued working with the hope of receiving payment, but the promised order never materialised.’

Another paramedic highlighted the challenge, stating, ‘We need some financial support to sustain ourselves. The authorities are unwilling to provide any funds. Not compensating us while expecting work is unfair. We lack the funds to commute to the job, and mentally, we are in a very bad shape.’ An insider source revealed to Millennium Post that the strike that has not only impacted OT services but also affected the pharmacy, has led considerable delay in operations leaving patients in extreme distress, as rescheduling becomes necessary due to the disruption.

When approached by Millennium Post for a comment, hospital authorities insisted that they cannot release salaries until the case is resolved in the high court.

Officials from Delhi govt in their response said that Delhi govt is grappling with financial challenges as the Finance Department consistently delays funds, leading to salary stoppages and payment issues.