Contracts of DBC workers renewed sans service break

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday renewed the contracts of 3,112 DBC workers without any contractual service break.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, announced the decision on Friday, and said that the decision was taken in line with the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has always been committed to resolving the concerns of MCD workers in a timely and speedy manner.

In a press conference held Friday, Mayor announced that the contracts of Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) workers in the MCD have been renewed from the April 1, a practice that was not being followed in the previous years. Currently, MCD employs 3,112 DBC workers and until now whenever the contracts of these workers were renewed, it was done with a break.

This means that instead of the starting date being April 1, the DBC workers’ contracts used to be renewed with effect from April 3 or 4.

The consequence of this timely renewal is that there will not be any interference or breaks in the salary paid to the DBC workers. Earlier, 2 or 3 days’ salary used to be deducted from the amount credited to the DBC worker for the month of April, but this time around, they will be paid for the full month because of the concerted efforts of the MCD to renew their contracts on a timely basis.

AAP government is committed to providing a conducive work environment for all workers, she added.