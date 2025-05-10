MillenniumPost
Contractors fined & officer penalised as Noida CEO finds litter during inspection

BY MPost10 May 2025 12:42 AM IST

NOIDA: In a surprise inspection on Thursday, Noida’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lokesh M fined two sanitation contractors a total of Rs 1.5 lakh and imposed a one-month salary cut on a Noida Authority manager due to poor sanitation practices. The CEO assessed various ongoing civil, water, and electricity projects across the city, uncovering several sanitation issues. In Sector-24, floating debris in an irrigation drain was discovered, prompting

immediate action for its removal.

In Sector-62, the CEO found both polythene and general waste along main roads, and grass growing on the verges. The North India sanitation company was fined Rs 1 lakh and issued a show-cause notice. Further instructions were given to widen a left turn as part of road expansion at the T-point of Sector-62 and Sector-58. In Sector-25A, C-&D waste and rubbish were observed on a vacant plot, and orders were issued to clear it within a week. Additional fines were levied for debris found in a drain near the power house, with Ausan Construction Company fined Rs 50,000. At the Fortis Hospital T-point, beautification and road adjustments were ordered. The service road from Fortis to Khoda was also littered, leading to the penalty of manager Umesh Chand Tyagi.

