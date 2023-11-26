Contractors declare stoppage of work over non-payment of dues at Delhi Jal Board

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) contractors have declared a complete cessation of ongoing works due to long-standing unpaid dues. Vinay Mangla, General Secretary of the Delhi Jal Board Contractors Welfare Association, conveyed serious concerns to the Additional Chief Engineer (M)-4 of the Delhi Jal Board over the delayed payments dating back to February 2023.



The association stated how after numerous requests and no resolution in sight, a decisive move has been made by them to halt all ongoing maintenance tasks, significantly impacting critical services related to water supply, sewage maintenance, and infrastructure upkeep. This decision, set to take effect from Monday, November 27, 2023, comes after an executive committee meeting discussed the financial hardships faced by contractors within the department. This suspension includes critical tasks such as addressing water leakages, contamination, sewerage system maintenance, operation of tube wells, desilting work, among others. The resumption of these works will be solely upon the receipt of pending payments by the concerned contractors. The responsibility for the halt in services due to non-payment rests with the department.

In response, DJB Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti emphasised the Delhi government’s efforts over the last three months to secure funds for DJB operations. Despite repeated directives from the Water Minister and efforts to engage the Finance Department, funds have not been released, leading to unavoidable delays.