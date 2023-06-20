Contract killer who shot dead Delhi man in Noida held after a year: Police

Noida: The Noida Police said on Monday it has nabbed a man who is suspected to have killed a Delhi-based man more than a year ago on a Rs 20,000 contract from his friend and his married partner.

Rishipal Sharma (30) was shot dead near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station in Noida in May 2022 while he was on his way home on a scooter and was attacked by two motorcycle-borne men.

Sharma died during treatment in Delhi on May 14 and the police found out that the killing was allegedly plotted by his wife Pooja Singh and her partner Aqeel. The woman’s son from her first marriage, Vishal, was also involved in the plan to eliminate Sharma and usurp his properties, according to the police.

“The trio had roped in Aqeel’s friend Mehdi Hasan for the job. He is a native of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a contractual shooter for criminals. He was paid Rs 20,000 by Aqeel for killing Sharma. While the three other accused were arrested, Hasan was absconding since May 2022. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested him on Monday,” Sector 126 police station in-charge Satyendra Kumar told PTI.

“Aqeel and Vishal were arrested in May last year. Pooja was at large but was nabbed in March. She is in jail,” Kumar said.

Hasan, aged around 50 years, is a wanted criminal in Hathras, while he has cases pending against him in Aligarh too, an official said.

The FIR in this case was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) at the Sector 126 police station, the official added.