Continuous CBI raids in Delhi Police stations: ASI arrested for bribery

NEW DELHI: The series of CBI raids in Delhi’s police stations continues. On Friday, a Delhi Police ASI was arrested while accepting a bribe. Notably, after the arrest of the policeman, senior officers also took action against the inspector in charge of the police station. Additionally, sources indicate that a meeting was convened at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Saturday. The meeting included the Delhi Police Commissioner, Special CP, Joint CP, Additional CP, and DCP-ranked officers. It is believed that the recent spate of CBI raids within police stations was a key topic of discussion, and stringent measures may be considered to prevent such incidents in the future. CBI officers reported that a CBI raid took place at the Dwarka Sector-23 police station on Friday.

The police arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector for accepting a bribe. A few days earlier, a motorcycle had been seized in a dispute, and a demand for Rs 30,000-40,000 was made for its release. The person involved had already lodged a complaint with the CBI. Consequently, the CBI team was positioned there in advance. As soon as the ASI accepted the money, the CBI apprehended him. Following the arrest, the CBI notified the police station, and senior officers subsequently suspended the inspector in charge. According to police sources, a single CBI raid often fuels rumours. For instance, after the raid at Dwarka Sector-23, a message about a raid at Hauz Qazi police station and the arrest of an SI went viral on Saturday. However, senior officers denied any such raid, suggesting that the message might be fake.

An audio message is also circulating among Delhi police personnel. In the 1 minute, 3-second audio, a person claims that after analysing recent CBI raids, they found that investigating officers (IOs) were primarily targeted. The CBI reportedly obtained data on pending cases. Referring to a specific police station, the message states that five IOs from that station were contacted by victims of pending cases with offers of bribes. The IOs, having communicated among themselves, became suspicious and managed to avoid the trap. The message urges vigilance, honesty, and mutual support among police officers. While some police personnel believe the message to be fake, others find it plausible.