Consultant arrested for duping man on pretext of providing admission to college

New Delhi: An admission consultant was arrested for cheating a man of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of providing admission to his son in a medical college in Bengaluru, officials said on Monday.



Lucky Sidhu, a resident of Rani Bagh, was also wanted in another cheating case of Rs 47 lakh registered in Ludhiana, Punjab. A ‘proclaimed offender’ in a third case of cheating at Dabri police station, he was absconding for the last two years,

they said.

According to police, a complaint was received wherein the victim alleged that Sidhu cheated him of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of getting his son admitted into a medical college in Bengaluru.

The complainant alleged that in July 2018, he received a phone call from Sidhu who asked him Rs 30 lakh for admission, they said.

The complainant went to Sidhu’s office in Uttam Nagar and handed over Rs 10 lakh in cash. Later, Sidhu instructed him to take his son to Bengaluru and give another Rs 2 lakh to his younger brother Rinku who would then facilitate the admission process, a senior police officer said.

Rinku received the cash and later, the complainant learnt from the medical college that his son had not got admission, the officer said.

During the investigation, police got a tip-off that the accused was living in Rani Bagh following which, a raid was conducted and Sidhu arrested, the officer said.

Sidhu was a property dealer and in 2016, he started a consultancy firm in Dwarka Mor, they said.

The accused managed to get the details of NEET pass-out students and would call them up to promise seats in MBBS/PG courses at various medical colleges across the country on a commission basis,

police said.

After receiving the money, they would change their mobile numbers, police added.