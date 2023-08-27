‘Construction workers to get benefits under welfare schemes through DBT’

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved 17 welfare schemes, including disability pension and medical assistance, for registered construction workers of the national capital, officials said on Saturday.



The benefits under the schemes would be provided by direct benefit transfer (DBT) after Aadhar-based authentication of the beneficiaries registered with Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (DBOCWWB), they said. Saxena has directed strict monitoring of disbursement process to ensure that benefits are given only to the genuine beneficiaries and there are no leakages, officials at L-G office said. “The move aims at minimising leakages as in recent times, there were several instances of financial irregularities by providing benefits to ghost construction workers that are being probed by the Anti Corruption Branch,” they said.

The L-G has approved the notification of 17 welfare schemes of the DBOCWWB with specific directions for constant supervision and monitoring of the disbursement under these schemes, officials said.

The financial benefits under schemes of disability pension, ex-gratia payment, medical assistance, maternity benefit, compensation after death, among others will only be given through DBT after Aadhar-based authentication of the beneficiaries, they said.