Construction set to resume on Unitech projects after Noida Authority approval

NOIDA: Following the directions from Supreme Court of India, the Noida Authority has approved a revised map of the stuck housing projects of Unitech Builder group paving the way for construction to begin on the long-stalled projects involving 6000 homebuyers in the city.



On April 26, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the Noida Authority to approve revised layouts of Unitech on the entire land allotted to the builder without insisting on dues, which exceeds Rs 10,000 crore. The court asked Noida Authority to approve the first set of land parcels by May 31.

“The industrial development authorities shall, on or before May 31, 2024, grant all sanctions and approvals for the revised layout plans, building plans, and ancillary permissions, subject to the deposit of the balance amount, if any, that is required on account of current scrutiny fees in terms of the order which was passed by this court on February 1, 2023 a decision on other plots would be taken later,” the order read.

On Tuesday, the Noida authority officials said that a revised map has been approved by the authority. YS Malik, a former IAS officer who was appointed chairperson of the Unitech board, said that they would begin with construction with the help of contractors and issue work orders.

With the start of construction work in these projects, nearly 6000 buyers who have been waiting for flats and villas for about 10 years will soon be able to get their houses.

In the year 2006-07, the Noida Authority had allotted land to Unitech for different projects in Sectors 96, 97, 98, 113 and 117.

But after a short time the builder stopped paying the price of the land, due to which the dues on it kept increasing. Due to this dispute, the matter reached the Supreme Court.

The court ruled in favor of the builder on some points. The review petition of Noida Authority was also rejected. After this, the authority had to pass the maps of the builder’s projects following the court’s orders.