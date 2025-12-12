Construction of wall-to-wall roads underway in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said roads are being constructed in the wall-to-wall model -- which leaves no unpaved space on the path -- across Delhi at an accelerated pace to tackle dust pollution and MLAs have been provided with adequate funds for it.

Gupta emphasised that pollution control cannot be achieved through government efforts alone, active public participation is equally important. Citizens must understand their role in reducing dust and smoke and act accordingly.

She visited the Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency, where she inaugurated and inspected several key projects related to road construction, drain repairs, sewer line installation, high-mast lights, park redevelopment, and other civic facilities.

The chief minister dust is a major contributor to pollution in Delhi and added that wall-to-wall roads are an effective long-term solution for to control dust along the edges of the road.

She instructed MLAs to ensure that all new construction or repair works adhere strictly to the wall-to-wall road model. She also clarified that if additional funds are required for this work, they will be provided immediately.

The CM criticised previous governments for failing to formulate any serious plan to tackle pollution and for not paying adequate attention to road development.

"Their efforts remained confined to rhetoric and advertisements, the consequences of which Delhi is facing today," she charged.

Gupta added that even small interventions are proving highly effective in controlling pollution.