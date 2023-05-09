Construction of diaphragm wall linking Metro stn to airport bldng over

KOLKATA: The construction of the Diaphragm Wall (DW-40) of the subway connecting Jai Hind station to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport terminal building has been completed.



According to Metro Railway authorities, this milestone has sorted out the hurdles in the execution of the Biman Bandar Metro project.

The diaphragm wall case is 17.405 metre long with 4 metre width and 15 metre high. The work on the wall had started on May 2 and was completed on May 3.

For carrying out the work, diversion of traffic near Airport Volvo bus stand was required and after receiving the Alipore Authority of India and Bidhannagar Commissionerate’s permission, the traffic near airport terminal was blocked from 10:30 pm of May 2 to 7:56 am of May 3.

A Metro official said: “All safety precautions were ensured while blocking the road such as the display of traffic signs, deployment of traffic marshalls etc.”

The Metro Railway CPRO Kausik Mitra thanked both AAI and Bidhannagar Commissionerate for the support and help they extended for completion of the work.