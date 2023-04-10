‘Constitute joint task force to stop illegal sand mining near Yamuna’

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the the city police to coordinate with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and constitute a joint task force to stop alleged illegal sand mining on the banks of the Yamuna River in northern part of the city.



Justice Prathiba M Singh, who was dealing with a petition alleging illegal sand mining near the Yamuna river embarkment in Hiranki village area in the national capital, observed that illegal sand mining was continuing there and undue advantage was being taken of the fact that while some part of the area fell within Delhi, the other part fell in Uttar Pradesh.

The petitioner, Ravinder, claimed that illegal sand mining was being carried out in the area by deployment of hydraulic excavator and dumpers and thus sought directions to stop the same.

The judge emphasised that illegal sand mining has large scale environmental impact and was matter of great concern and emergency and thus asked the joint task force comprising Delhi and Uttar Pradesh officials to regularly monitor the river banks and ensure that proper pickets are posted to stop any kind of illegal sand mining.

“It is quite clear from the status report (filed by Delhi Police) that illegal sand mining is continuing, and undue advantage is being taken of the fact that some part of the Yamuna River bank area affected by illegal sand mining falls within Delhi and other part falls within Uttar Pradesh,” noted the court in its recent order.

“In these circumstances, it is directed that the DCP of the concerned area of Outer North — Ravi Kumar Singh shall coordinate with the SSP concerned of the Uttar Pradesh Police and constitute a joint task force to ensure that the illegal sand mining on the banks of Yamuna River is stopped,” it directed.