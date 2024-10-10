Constable nabbed for taking Rs 50K bribe

NEW DELHI: The Vigilance Unit of Delhi Police arrested a Delhi Police Constable from the Vasant Kunj (South) Police Station for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a housewife.



The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Vigilance Unit of the Delhi Police.

According to the police, the arrest followed a complaint filed by a citizen on the Delhi Police Vigilance Helpline (1064).

The complainant a homemaker, reported that she was asked for money by a beat staff member in exchange for permission to continue civil construction work in the Rangpuri Pahadi area.

On receiving the complaint on Wednesday, the Vigilance Unit conducted a discreet inquiry, which confirmed the validity of the complainant claims. A special team, led by ACP Vigilance and supervised by DCP Vigilance, Anyesh Roy, was formed to trap the accused. The team, with public witnesses and the complainant’s cooperation, caught Constable Amit red-handed while accepting part of the bribe.

Legal action has been initiated against the arrested officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An FIR has been filed at the Vigilance Police Station, and the accused has been presented before the Special Court at Rouse Avenue, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

DCP Vigilance Anyesh Roy emphasised the department’s commitment to combating corruption.