Constable injured as Scorpio crashes into barricades at picket

New Delhi: In a harrowing incident during the late hours of Monday, a vehicle rammed into the Chelmsford picket, leaving a constable injured even as a video of the incident went viral on social media.



The alleged driver of the vehicle, identified as Ram Lakhan, was apprehended at the scene. Law enforcement officers took immediate action to secure the suspect and the vehicle.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. when a black Scorpio crashed into barricades at the picket, leading to the officer’s injury.

Constable Ravi Kumar was swiftly rushed to the RML Hospital, where he received prompt medical attention and was subsequently discharged after treatment.

The Chelmsford picket has long been a critical checkpoint in New Delhi’s security apparatus. Such incidents serve as a stark reminder of the dangers and challenges that police personnel face in the line of duty, especially during late-night shifts.

The safety and security of officers at checkpoints remain a priority, and this incident is being thoroughly investigated to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Authorities are continuing their inquiry into the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the collision and to ensure that justice is served, however, a case has been registered against Ram Lakhan under the appropriate sections of the law.