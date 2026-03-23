Constable hurt, dragged by car during drunken driving check

NEW DELHI: A traffic constable was injured after being struck and dragged by a car during a drunken driving check in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Saturday evening.



Police said the incident occurred around 5:52 pm on March 21 near Bharti College on Lal Sai Marg, where a traffic team comprising Sub-Inspector Gurdeep Singh and Constable Mohan Pal was conducting routine checks. A Santro car was signalled to stop on suspicion, but the driver allegedly attempted to flee.

The vehicle hit Constable Mohan Pal head-on, throwing him onto the bonnet before he fell onto the road after being dragged several metres. Bystanders intervened and helped stop the car.

The injured constable received medical attention, though details of his condition were not immediately available.

The driver, identified as Nilesh Kumar, a resident of Bagdola in Dwarka, was apprehended and the vehicle impounded. Police issued a challan under multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, including drunken and dangerous driving, disobedience of lawful directions, and related violations.

Officials said further legal action will follow based on the complaint filed by the traffic personnel.