Constable beats up senior policewoman

Gurugram: A constable allegedly beat up a senior policewoman after she asked him not to interrupt her while she was talking to a complainant of a rape case, police said here on Friday.



A clash broke out between Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Poonam and constable Pravesh in sector 37 police station on Wednesday night, they said.

According to the police, the ASI asked the constable to not interfere while talking to the complainant of a rape case.

The matter escalated and a physical altercation broke out between them. The constable also threatened to kill the ASI but the other police officers present at the spot intervened and set them aside. When senior officials were made aware of the incident, an ACP rank officer reached the police station and questioned them.

A senior police officer said that taking serious note of the issue, Inspector Sunita, who was SHO of sector 37 police station has been transferred to the police line and Inspector Aman Beniwal has been appointed as SHO.

On Thursday, ASI Poonam filed a complaint against Pravesh, following which an FIR was registered against him under sections 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 10 A police station. Further probe is underway, a police officer said.