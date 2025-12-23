Constable averts massive disaster after gas cylinder catches fire in residential building

New Delhi: A potentially catastrophic gas cylinder blast was averted by Constable Anil Mahla of the Mohan Garden Police Station at a four-storey residential building in Dwarka district on the night of December 20, police said.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the Mohan Garden Police Station at around 9.39 pm, reporting a fire triggered by a gas cylinder blast inside the building, which houses 16 families.

Even before emergency services could reach the spot, Constable Mahla, who was the beat officer posted in the area, sensed the gravity of the situation and acted swiftly. Ignoring the imminent risk to his own life, he entered the affected kitchen and single-handedly pulled out the burning gas cylinder. He then managed to douse the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the building and averting what could have turned into a major tragedy involving multiple casualties.

The police command room promptly informed Inspector Mukesh Antil, the Station House Officer of Mohan Garden police station, within minutes of receiving the PCR call. While rushing to the location, the SHO also alerted other beat staff to respond without delay. By the time the PCR van, fire brigade and senior officers arrived at the site, the immediate danger had already been neutralised due to the constable’s timely intervention.

Officials noted that evacuating all residents from the four-storey building in such a short span would have been extremely difficult. Recognising this, Constable Mahla acted decisively without waiting for backup, prioritising the safety of residents over his own.

Police described the act as exemplary valour and presence of mind, reflecting Delhi Police’s core values. The incident is hailed as a proud moment, showcasing the bravery and dedication of personnel protecting lives under extreme circumstances.