Constable accepting ‘bribe’ caught red-handed, held

GURUGRAM: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Gurugram arrested a constable on Tuesday evening for allegedly accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe, officials said.

The constable, Yashpal, posted at DLF Sector-29 police station, reportedly threatened Rajiv Chanda, a resident of DLF Phase-4, to halt construction work following the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the NCR last month.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB caught Yashpal red-handed while accepting the bribe. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway. mpost