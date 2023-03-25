Conspiracy being hatched to stop power subsidy: Min

New Delhi: Delhi Power minister Atishi on Friday alleged that the Chief Secretary and the Power Secretary in connivance with the L-G, are trying to stop the electricity subsidy scheme.



The Chief Secretary and the senior officials of the Power department are conspiring to negotiate a deal with power companies and provide them benefits on the directions of the L-G, she further alleged in the Assembly on Friday.

The Power minister said that an important file from the L-G’s office on power subsidy was to be presented before the Cabinet within 15 days, but the file has not reached the Cabinet even after a lapse of 14 days. “For 14 days, instead of reaching the Chief Minister and the Power Minister, the

concerned file is being circulated in the offices of the Chief Secretary and the Power Secretary. What are the officials trying to hide?,” she questioned the Assembly.

The minister said that she has repeatedly asked the Chief Secretary and the Power Secretary about the file which has not reached her till now.

Atishi shared that it was with great difficulty that a photocopy of the file related to 200 units of electricity subsidy was procured by her office.

The L-G has meanwhile stated that within 15 days the issues mentioned in the file have to be placed before the cabinet. Atishi said that 14 days have passed and the important file has not been put up by the Chief Secretary and the Power Secretary in front of the minister in charge.

“This type of work by senior officials is an insult to the elected government and democracy,” she said.