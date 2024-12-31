‘Consider complaint on illicit industrial activities’

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to review a complaint regarding industrial activities on agricultural land in

Mundka, West Delhi.

On December 23, a bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member

A Senthil Vel allowed the complainant to submit a comprehensive complaint to the DPCC member secretary, along with all supporting material.

The plea alleged unauthorised industrial activities by two individuals on agricultural land, but the bench noted that the complainant failed to provide details of the activities or confirm if the matter had been raised with the relevant authorities beforehand.

The NGT instructed the DPCC member secretary to investigate the complaint, conduct a site inspection, and, if the allegations are substantiated, take appropriate action within eight weeks of receiving the complaint.