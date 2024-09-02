Congress will complete recruitments started during BJP’s reign: Former Hry CM Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has assured that all the pending recruitments, including those of police, Group-D and all groups of CET, will be completed promptly as soon as the Congress



government is formed.

He made the announcement in the face of agitations being carried out by the youth demanding the completion of the recruitments.

He also assured that the selected youth will be given joining letters with

immediate effect.

While talking to the youth from across the state, Hooda said they should not be disappointed and disheartened by the delays and scams of BJP. He said they should scale up their preparations for the exams, because the Congress is going to rule the state soon.

“Congress will complete all the pending recruitments of the current government without any delays. Along with this, the process of 1 lakh new recruitments will also start as soon as the Congress government is formed, which will be completed in the first year itself,” he said. “By eradicating and uprooting the paper leak and recruitment mafia, Congress will carry out all the recruitments completely on the basis of exams and merit. For this, Congress will issue a proper recruitment process and job calendar,” he assured.

Hooda said the Congress understands the pain of the youth, whereas the BJP worked to delay recruitments, mislead the youth and made them run from pillar to post for 10 years. “BJP is now trying to mislead them even as it is leaving, but the youth have now understood the frauds of the government,” he said.

“Far from making recruitments in 5 years, BJP kept the youth entangled in CET. BJP had promised the youth to conduct CET every 6 months. But in 5 years, it could barely conduct it once because BJP did not intend to provide jobs. It only wanted to give the youth only a toy, which could be played with during elections. That is why the government kept the recruitments hanging till the elections,” he added.